First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Shares Up 8.2%

Shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) shot up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.06 and last traded at $13.00. 126,948 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the average session volume of 51,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRBA. TheStreet lowered First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Get First Bank alerts:

The company has a market cap of $243.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $8.60.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $21.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.75 million. First Bank had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 19.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Bank will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in First Bank by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in First Bank by 310.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in First Bank by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 450,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in First Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. 44.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.