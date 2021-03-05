First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.32

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.32 and last traded at $24.32, with a volume of 2504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.38.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of First Busey from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.00.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 8.62%. On average, analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Busey during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 20.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 9,464 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 456.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 9,758 shares during the period. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

