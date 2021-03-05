First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.19

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.19 and last traded at $14.17, with a volume of 14557 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

FCF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. Also, EVP Brian G. Karrip sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $109,520.00. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 34,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

