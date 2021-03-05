First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 161.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%.

Shares of NASDAQ FCRD traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,611. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.32. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $6.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.68.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

