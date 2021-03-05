First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.93

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.93 and last traded at $44.76, with a volume of 1387 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 6th.

Get First Financial alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $598.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.19.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. First Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 25.62%. On average, analysts predict that First Financial Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THFF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,658,000. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,287,000. First Financialcorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 747,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,035,000 after buying an additional 59,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,202,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,713,000 after buying an additional 51,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,787,000. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:THFF)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.