First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Purchased by FJ Capital Management LLC

FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,236,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,000 shares during the quarter. First Horizon makes up 1.8% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $15,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. KBC Group NV lifted its position in First Horizon by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 26,978 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in First Horizon by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 114,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Horizon by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 12,502 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in First Horizon by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 72,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 31,320 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FHN traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.57. The stock had a trading volume of 341,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,995,271. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FHN shares. TheStreet raised First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.96.

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,517,467.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 941,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,706,870.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $346,832.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,707 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

