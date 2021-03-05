First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.67

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.67 and last traded at $20.64, with a volume of 15076 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.03.

FMBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on First Midwest Bancorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens cut First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Geoghegan bought 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,003.23. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 9,603 shares in the company, valued at $147,213.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 297.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 238.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI)

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.