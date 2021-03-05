First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to report earnings per share of $0.85 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.17. First Solar also reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Solar will report full-year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $4.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $4.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on First Solar from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities increased their target price on First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.47.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $47,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $758,983.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,977 shares of company stock worth $863,847. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Solar by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,637 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 29,894 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSLR stock opened at $75.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.55. First Solar has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $112.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

