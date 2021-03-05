First Trust Advisors LP Has $456,000 Stock Position in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,297 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in HC2 were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in shares of HC2 by 166.8% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 592,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 370,133 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in HC2 by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 18,326 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HC2 by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 462,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 63,987 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HC2 by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 208,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 119,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HC2 by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 165,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCHC stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $4.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.99.

In other HC2 news, Director Avram A. Glazer bought 197,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $689,442.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,777.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

HCHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley reduced their target price on HC2 from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th.

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

