First Trust Advisors LP Has $480,000 Stock Holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NBH. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 69.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 8.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter.

Get Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:NBH opened at $15.98 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.0624 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Profile

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.