First Trust Advisors LP Sells 10,943 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,943 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in The Simply Good Foods were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 1,969.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 25.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $28.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.11. The Simply Good Foods Company has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $32.03.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $231.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SMPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.77.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

