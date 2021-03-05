First Trust Advisors LP Sells 3,342 Shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,342 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Casa Systems worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CASA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Casa Systems by 185.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Casa Systems by 3,309.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 23,296 shares during the period. 68.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CASA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Casa Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised shares of Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASA opened at $7.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average of $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.16 million, a PE ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $13.15.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 11.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Casa Systems, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 83,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $944,151.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,138,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,223,585.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

