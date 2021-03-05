First Trust Advisors LP Sells 76,230 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 94.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 76,230 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 7.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,028,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,626,000 after purchasing an additional 69,729 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 1,017,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,540,000 after purchasing an additional 136,466 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 758,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,145 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 719.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 568,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 499,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 393,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,628,000 after purchasing an additional 94,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.56.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $136.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $141.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.95.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,149,474.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,455 shares of company stock worth $13,205,994. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

