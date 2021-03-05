First Trust Advisors LP Takes Position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 21,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 21,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 20.7% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OUT opened at $21.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $26.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -112.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OUT shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.11.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

