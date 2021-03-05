First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Acquired by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 32,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 783.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 81,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 72,131 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 28,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $65.71 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $68.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.31.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.