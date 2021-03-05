First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, a growth of 109.7% from the January 28th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FPXI opened at $66.79 on Friday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $79.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.46 and a 200-day moving average of $66.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 970,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,785,000 after purchasing an additional 272,927 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 945.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,157,000 after acquiring an additional 514,689 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 441,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,374,000 after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $21,916,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 219,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,101,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter.

