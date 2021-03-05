First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000.

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $42.68 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $21.33 and a 52-week high of $44.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.65.

