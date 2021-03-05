First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 125.8% from the January 28th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FYC opened at $67.33 on Friday. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $77.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.38 and a 200-day moving average of $60.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,810,000 after acquiring an additional 24,681 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 124,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 81,504 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 65,713 shares in the last quarter.

