Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Boosts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,980 shares during the quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Michael B. Yongue boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 297.2% during the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 8,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 317.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,046 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 512.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 24,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 20,130 shares during the period. South State CORP. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 292.7% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 41,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 31,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,854,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,127,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $135.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

