Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Has $12.29 Million Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,353 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Splunk accounts for approximately 1.7% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Splunk were worth $12,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter worth about $1,054,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Splunk by 117.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

SPLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pritchard Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $234.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Splunk in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Splunk from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.49.

SPLK stock traded down $4.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.13. 40,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,226,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.95 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.31. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $1,292,985.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 107,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,339,639.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $87,048.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,545 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,775. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.