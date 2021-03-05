Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Makes New Investment in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in J. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Argus increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

Shares of NYSE:J traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.67. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $120.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.