Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Purchases 400 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Grace Capital lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 294,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after buying an additional 34,826 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MO. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.58.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.64. 275,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,194,279. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm has a market cap of $82.97 billion, a PE ratio of 122.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.30. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

