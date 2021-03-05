Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $1,362,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,741,000 after acquiring an additional 69,458 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.0% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 990,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,736,000 after purchasing an additional 23,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 43,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period.

IEFA traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.44. The company had a trading volume of 15,666,739 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

