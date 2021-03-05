FJ Capital Management LLC Acquires 94,000 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,741,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares during the quarter. OceanFirst Financial makes up approximately 5.7% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. FJ Capital Management LLC owned 4.54% of OceanFirst Financial worth $51,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 5,844.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,260,191 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,993 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $93,764,000 after purchasing an additional 501,517 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 532,132 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after buying an additional 112,002 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 14.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 595,565 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,153,000 after purchasing an additional 76,627 shares during the period. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,778. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.98.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 5.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.85%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $460,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $33,532.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,637 shares of company stock valued at $636,721. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OCFC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.