FJ Capital Management LLC Has $627,000 Stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

FJ Capital Management LLC decreased its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 69.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 11,154 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 364,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 67,066 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1,872.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACIW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.44. 35,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,521. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.10 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $43.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.97 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.41%. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

