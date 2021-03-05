FJ Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 223,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Bancshares were worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. 65.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQBK traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.30. 1,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,721. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $28.91. The company has a market cap of $420.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.00.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $44.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 million. Equity Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EQBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Equity Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

