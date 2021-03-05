FJ Capital Management LLC Takes Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RNR. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,764,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,644,000 after acquiring an additional 398,563 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 77.0% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 841,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,818,000 after acquiring an additional 366,156 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 9.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,276,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,396,000 after acquiring an additional 188,461 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 696.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 127,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,059,000 after acquiring an additional 111,062 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1,173.8% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,115,000 after acquiring an additional 87,486 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on RenaissanceRe from $199.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.14.

Shares of NYSE RNR traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.09. 3,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.87. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $113.27 and a twelve month high of $201.29.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

