FJ Capital Management LLC Trims Position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

FJ Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 220,000 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC owned 0.89% of National Bank worth $8,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Bank by 674.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of National Bank by 202.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of National Bank by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of National Bank by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NBHC traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,704. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.99. National Bank Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $40.89.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $81.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.43 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 23.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.94%.

NBHC has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson downgraded National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

