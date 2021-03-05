FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $57.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FLIR Systems ended the fourth quarter of 2020 on an impressive note with both its earnings and revenues surpassing the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company offers the broadest range of infrared, also known as thermal, imaging solutions in the world. Declining cost of thermal imaging technology is steadily boosting its adoption, thereby enhancing its growth prospects. It continues to innovate products for capturing a larger market share. However, FLIR Systems’ growth trajectory is likely to be hit by an increased tariff on the imports of steel and aluminum imposed by the U.S. administration. Moreover, the company already suffered and may continue facing supply-chain disruptions from government actions or businesses intended to contain the coronavirus spread. In the past six months, its shares have underperformed the industry.”

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered FLIR Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair lowered FLIR Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. FLIR Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.86.

Shares of FLIR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.28. 13,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,710,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.52. FLIR Systems has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.19 and its 200-day moving average is $42.64.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $524.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.46 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLIR. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the third quarter worth $40,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 60.2% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FLIR Systems (FLIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.