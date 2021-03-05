Flow (Dapper Labs) (FLOW) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $40.73 Million

Flow (Dapper Labs) (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 5th. One Flow (Dapper Labs) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20.34 or 0.00042744 BTC on exchanges. Flow (Dapper Labs) has a market capitalization of $473.95 million and $40.73 million worth of Flow (Dapper Labs) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Flow (Dapper Labs) has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Flow (Dapper Labs) alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00056143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $356.33 or 0.00747048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00009192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00026318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00031808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00060584 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00042972 BTC.

Flow (Dapper Labs) Profile

Flow (Dapper Labs) (CRYPTO:FLOW) is a coin. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s total supply is 1,338,178,865 coins and its circulating supply is 23,301,002 coins. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s official Twitter account is @FlowProtocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLOW features non-dilutive transactionless inflation, automatically increasing the balance of each holder daily without the need for a single transaction. This method of inflation allows for the token to be applied to modern DeFi use cases without diluting the token holders. The protocol gradually decreases inflation over time and ends with a capped supply, making FLOW an ideal store of value and a hedge against BTC. Designed for De-Fi:FLOW can help diversify collateral by being combined with digital assets that fill other roles such as ETH (Protocol) and AMPL (Elastic Supply). FLOW does not need to be staked or locked into a contract to receive inflation, therefore it can be applied to the full range of DeFi applications while still achieving its distribution target. “

Buying and Selling Flow (Dapper Labs)

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow (Dapper Labs) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow (Dapper Labs) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow (Dapper Labs) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flow (Dapper Labs) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow (Dapper Labs) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.