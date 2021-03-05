FLUX (FLUX) Reaches Market Cap of $176,676.03

FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 12.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. FLUX has a total market capitalization of $176,676.03 and approximately $15,795.00 worth of FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FLUX has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. One FLUX token can currently be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.99 or 0.00472202 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00069955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00078068 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00082791 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00052148 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $226.45 or 0.00466971 BTC.

FLUX Token Profile

FLUX’s total supply is 337,944 tokens. FLUX’s official website is datamine.network. The official message board for FLUX is medium.com/@dataminenetwork.

Buying and Selling FLUX

