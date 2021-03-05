Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.33

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.33 and last traded at $13.51, with a volume of 2657 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.69.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FHTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Foghorn Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen started coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.67.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 4th. The company reported ($3.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.12) by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Research analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. will post -6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Pioneering Inc. acquired a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,905,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,879,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,626,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,359,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,887,000.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

