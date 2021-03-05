Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) were down 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.34 and last traded at $4.60. Approximately 3,158,004 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 240% from the average daily volume of 928,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FBIO shares. Dawson James increased their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.36. The company has a market cap of $386.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBIO. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 32.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

