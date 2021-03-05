Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FOJCY. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. AlphaValue downgraded Fortum Oyj to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Commerzbank raised Fortum Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

FOJCY stock opened at $4.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.46. Fortum Oyj has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $5.36.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Russia, Poland, India, other parts of the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

