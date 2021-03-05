Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Acquired by Kopernik Global Investors LLC

Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 371,162 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,532 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources accounts for about 1.3% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $9,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,220 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 25,107 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,613 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,620.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $43,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,716 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,789. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEN traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.67. The stock had a trading volume of 48,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,736. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $28.59.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.91%.

BEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

