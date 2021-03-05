freenet (FRA:FNTN) has been assigned a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective by stock analysts at Hauck & AufhãUser in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & AufhãUser’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FNTN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on freenet and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.30 ($26.24) price objective on freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €21.15 ($24.88).

FNTN opened at €19.13 ($22.51) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €18.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of €17.49. freenet has a 1 year low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 1 year high of €32.92 ($38.73).

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

