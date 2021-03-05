Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Trading Down 10.3%

Shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) traded down 10.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.22 and last traded at $37.38. 556,460 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 284,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.69.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Frequency Therapeutics from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley assumed coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Frequency Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Frequency Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.40 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.54.

In other news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 5,518 shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $254,379.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 313,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,457,144.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 1,120 shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $47,756.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,854,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,556 shares of company stock worth $7,486,750 in the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FREQ. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,412,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,571,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,686,000 after buying an additional 988,842 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 3,359.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,222,000 after buying an additional 391,680 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 674.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 400,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after buying an additional 349,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,256,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,558,000 after buying an additional 222,222 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

See Also: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.