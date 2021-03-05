Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €52.40 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.40 ($61.65) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FME. Berenberg Bank set a €80.40 ($94.59) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €69.85 ($82.18).

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €57.76 ($67.95) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €62.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of €68.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.40. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 1-year high of €79.96 ($94.07). The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

