Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) PT Raised to $123.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.19% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Freshpet from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America raised Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.94.

FRPT stock opened at $140.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,273.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.65. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $40.79 and a 12-month high of $173.52.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.17). Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $84.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Freshpet will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $2,195,408.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,950,132.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 255.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

