Friendz Reaches Market Cap of $871,600.80 (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. During the last week, Friendz has traded up 37.2% against the US dollar. One Friendz token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $871,600.80 and $84,085.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00056638 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $367.18 or 0.00754109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00025922 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00031461 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00059321 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00042883 BTC.

About Friendz

Friendz (CRYPTO:FDZ) is a token. It launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 534,096,082 tokens. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Friendz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

