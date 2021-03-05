FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.88

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.88 and traded as high as $49.90. FRP shares last traded at $49.60, with a volume of 20,439 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FRP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.88. The stock has a market cap of $467.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.70.

In other news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $97,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of FRP by 305.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in FRP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in FRP by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 57,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of FRP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FRP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

FRP Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRPH)

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

