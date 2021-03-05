FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Shares Sold by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,942 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,879 shares during the period. FS Bancorp comprises about 1.6% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.85% of FS Bancorp worth $6,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 493.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 423.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 15,091 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 50.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 4.1% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSBW traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.52. The stock had a trading volume of 418 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $66.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.22 and its 200 day moving average is $50.59. The firm has a market cap of $282.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.27.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $1.07. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $34.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of FS Bancorp from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

