fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Stock Price Down 18.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) traded down 18.5% during trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $45.00. The stock traded as low as $34.00 and last traded at $34.14. 27,624,504 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 26,480,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.89.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FUBO. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research started coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on fuboTV from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.78.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUBO. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.19 and a 200-day moving average of $30.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $105.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.94 million. The firm’s revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -6.39 EPS for the current year.

fuboTV Company Profile (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

