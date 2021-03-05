Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.84 EPS

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.38 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3417.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ FLGT traded up $7.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.48. The stock had a trading volume of 132,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,481. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.38 and its 200 day moving average is $59.34. Fulgent Genetics has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $189.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37 and a beta of 1.92.

FLGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Fulgent Genetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BTIG Research downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulgent Genetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.83.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $550,159.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,882,483.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

