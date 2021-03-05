Fundamental Research Reiterates Buy Rating for Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF)

Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Fundamental Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Steppe Gold from $3.90 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

STPGF opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. Steppe Gold has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $2.41.

About Steppe Gold

Steppe Gold Ltd. explores for and develops precious metals in Mongolia and Canada. Its principal project is the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia.

