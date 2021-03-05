Fuse Network Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000448 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded up 70.6% against the dollar. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $11.58 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $219.51 or 0.00466821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00069806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000975 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00077435 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00083802 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00050772 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $213.17 or 0.00453340 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins.

Fuse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars.

