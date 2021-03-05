FY2021 EPS Estimates for Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) Decreased by Analyst

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) – Equities research analysts at Beacon Securities cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 1st. Beacon Securities analyst A. Shaath now anticipates that the company will earn $5.09 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.66. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$254.00 to C$231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$275.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$240.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$265.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$310.00 to C$315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$250.55.

Shares of TSE:CJT opened at C$171.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$204.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$206.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.53. Cargojet Inc. has a 1-year low of C$67.87 and a 1-year high of C$250.01.

In other Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) news, Senior Officer John Kim sold 21,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$212.54, for a total transaction of C$4,638,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,125,400.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

