FY2021 EPS Estimates for Endo International plc Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Endo International in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 28th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now anticipates that the company will earn $2.17 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.29. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Endo International’s FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Endo International from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

Shares of ENDP opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. Endo International has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $10.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.41.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.27. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 85.80% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Endo International in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Endo International by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Endo International during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Endo International by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 51,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

