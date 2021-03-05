FY2021 EPS Estimates for Tesco PLC Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:TSCDD)

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Tesco in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tesco’s FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get Tesco alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:TSCDD opened at $9.10 on Friday. Tesco has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $13.08.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.