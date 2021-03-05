FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Issued By Piper Sandler

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Universal Insurance in a research note issued on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst T. Shimp now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.70.

Shares of UVE opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average of $15.03. Universal Insurance has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $23.44. The company has a market cap of $463.72 million, a PE ratio of -35.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.85. Universal Insurance had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.94%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 279.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also offers personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

